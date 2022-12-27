ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

The northern parts of the country will witness fresh cold wave conditions from December 31 onwards, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

R.K. Jenamani, senior scientist at the IMD, said cold days and severe cold days are mainly over south Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.

“The cold to severe cold wave is expected to continue over Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan and Delhi. Dense to very dense fog will continue to prevail in the belt. From December 28, there will be improvement due to western disturbance and on December 29, fresh snowfall is expected in Jammu & Kashmir, Leh and some parts of Himachal Pradesh,” said Jenamani.

Drizzle can be expected in parts of Punjab on December 29, said the IMD.

Delhiites woke up to a chilly morning on Tuesday and dense fog lowered visibility in some areas of the city, affecting road and rail traffic.

“A minimum temperature of 7 degree Celsius was recorded in Delhi,” said the Meteorological (MeT) office.

The MeT office said that a layer of dense fog and moderate icy cold winds from the North were responsible for this steep fall in temperature.

“Northwesterly dry and cold winds will continue over Northwest India. However, intensity of fog may decrease leading to marginal increase in day temperatures and abatement of cold wave from parts of West Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana. Minimum temperature may also increase marginally,” said the MeT office.

“Light snowfall is going on over the upper reaches of Western Himalayas. Another Western disturbance is expected around December 30 and 31st. Moderate snowfall is possible during that time. Temperatures may dip once again on New Year eve,” he said.

