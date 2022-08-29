SCI-TECHWORLD

Fresh Covid outbreak: China shuts world’s biggest electronics wholesale market

NewsWire
0
0

China on Monday announced to shut worlds biggest electronics wholesale market in Huaqiangbei, southern technology hub of Shenzhen, for four days as part of Covid lockdown to contain a fresh outbreak.

The South China Morning Post reported that the suspension of business operations at Huaqiangbei is part of a series of broader measures initiated by the Shenzhen government to contain the outbreak.

However, the closure adds new risks to supply chains, as the hi-tech industry accounted for 20 per cent of Shenzhen’s gross domestic product in 2020.

The Huaqiangbei district, which is a global electronics sourcing centre, has been ordered to shut from Monday to Thursday.

All shops in the affected areas have been ordered to shut down, except for essential businesses, such as supermarkets, restaurants and pharmacies.

“Restaurants are only allowed to provide takeaways. All dine-in services have been suspended,” the report said.

Shenzhen, the city of over 17 million, managed to contain a Covid-19 outbreak within a week in March, and was hailed as a model of effective governance.

Eleven confirmed cases of Covid-19 were discovered in Shenzhen on Monday, triggering the closure of 24 metro stations and a lockdown of Futian district, according to local reports.

Guiyuan, Nanhu and Sungang subdistricts in Luohu have also gone into full lockdown.

Schools in several areas were closed and switched to online teaching.

20220829-150005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Galaxy S22 release may delay due to supply chain issues

    Apple releases software updates for iOS, iPadOS to fix two security...

    Higher awareness key to India becoming next global SaaS capital

    EU to enforce new regulation to tame Big Tech in spring...