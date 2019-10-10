Fresh in fashion

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANSlife) Day 4 of the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week SS’20 opened with the ‘Lover Birds’ off site show at Dhan Mill, Chattarpur, here on Saturday.

The designer duo of Amrita Khanna and Gursi Singh presented their latest spring/summer collection comprising athleisure and themed on “a well-deserved leisure after a good workout session.”

The old mill has been transformed into a ramp where models walked the runway wearing maxi pleated dress, peplum blouses, jackets and culottes in soothing colours such as olive green, white and royal blue.

“Inspired by Debra Smith’s fabric collages and Robert Motherwell’s Ab Ex NY paper works, our collection aspires to be what Motherwell meant by ‘absolutely modern’, which is in a sense of being timeless. When it all comes together, the collection celebrates the freedom of being in the moment – it’s yet another ‘love one, love all’ collection,” the designers said in a statement.

The second show of the day was titled “Young Guns” and saw the labels — Bareek, Notebook, Country Made and Sameer Madaan — present their collections.

The Notebook label takes inspiration from school uniforms to make utility clothing using menswear fabrics and redesigning silhouettes.

Workwear and casuals inspired by Indian and Middle-East designs comprised the SS’20 collection of the label. Mostly in black, there were maxi dresses with golden zip on the front, lavender colour pleated midi dress, baggy shirts and trousers in brown and beige colour.

Bareek presented a line-up titled ‘Intergalactic Luum’ that amalgamated two distinct craft elements — Jamdhani from West Bengal and Ikat from Telangana.

There were motifs of old-school arcade games, star clusters, nebulas rendered in fabrics like cotton, khadi and linen to make suits, shorts, kurtas and trousers. The entire collection was kept monochromatic.

Designer Sameer Madan’s collection had high slit dresses worn with corset belts and high waist cigarette pants, short dresses with structured sleeves and ensembles in satin and linen.

