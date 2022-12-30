INDIALIFESTYLE

Fresh snowfall ends month-long dry spell bringing cheer to tourists, locals in Kashmir

NewsWire
0
0

Fresh snowfall in mountains and the season’s first in the plains of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday broke the month-long dry spell in the Valley.

A pristine white blanket of snow has covered the ground in Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonmarg hill stations bringing cheer to dozens of tourists who have come here to celebrate the new year eve.

Long Pine and Cedrus trees in the mountains now wear a picture postcard look as their snow laden branches droop towards the ground in majestic splendour.

Highways like the Mughal Road, Srinagar-Leh highway, Gurez road and other such roads passing through mountain passes are closed.

Srinagar-Jammu highway, however, remains open for vehicular traffic despite inclement weather.

There have been dozens of fire incidents across the Valley recently due to the continuing dry spell.

The dry spell has now broken. Perennial water resources like springs, streams, lakes and wells were running at their lowest ebb as people feared the possibility of water scarcity.

Snow in the higher reaches will now replenish the perennial water reservoirs that sustain rivers, lakes, streams, wells and springs during the summer months.

Children wearing warm clothes were seen playing with fresh snow in the streets while some were trying to build snowmen gathering whatever little snow had fallen in the plains during the night.

Authorities reacted promptly to the exigencies created by the fresh snowfall. Police rescued 52 stranded tourists in central Budgam district.

Emergency control rooms and helplines have been set up in every district of the Valley while officials have been directed to remain present 24X7 to attend to emergencies.

Weather office has forecast dry weather till January 5.

20221230-135601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    10 hurt, 20 houses burnt in fresh trouble along Assam-Mizoram border

    Cong’s 23 press conferences to raise inflation, fuel price hike

    Pramod, Sukant start Thailand Para Badminton International with victories

    ATS brings Gorakhnath temple attack accused to Lucknow