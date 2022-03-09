Fresh trouble for actor Dileep as probe team gets proof of tampering of mobile phones

The Kerala Crime Branch probing the murder conspiracy case against actor Dileep has evidence to prove that four of his mobile phones were tampered with at a Mumbai laboratory.

The development comes a day after the Kerala High Court dismissed Dileep’s plea seeking suspension of further probe into the 2017 actress abduction case in which he is the prime accused.

Trouble started brewing for the actor ever since his former friend and director Balachandrakumar told the probe team that Dileep had planned to eliminate some police officials who had investigated the 2017 actress abduction case.

Based on the revelations, a fresh case was filed and after lot of arguments, Dileep got a bail but on a condition that he had to surrender his six mobile phones.

On January 31, the actor surrendered the phones which were sent to the state-run Forensic Laboratory in the state capital.

Further examination revealed that four of the devices had been tampered with.

The probe team then learned that the tampering was done by an establishment in Mumbai and reached there to investigate.

Former SP of Kerala Police George Joseph, who while in service was part of several case investigations, said that these are all clean evidence which could land Dileep in deeper trouble.

“If the tampering of a device is found out, then its crucial evidence that some foul play has taken place and it could well go against those who have done it,” said Joseph.

The probe team is understood to have submitted all the evidence in the court and it’s reliably learned that they are even contemplating to approach the High Court to cancel the bail of Dileep.

A frontline south Indian heroine had alleged that she had been abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang of goons in 2017 and certain scenes were filmed to blackmail her. After the main accused Sunil was arrested and questioned, Dileep emerged as the main conspirator in the case and arrested.

According to the prosecution, Dileep, who is presently out on bail after spending two months in jail, had also seen the visuals of the attack on the actress.

