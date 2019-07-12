Fresh violence erupts in WB train services disrupted

Kolkata, July 15 (IANS) After police recovered some crude bombs in West Bengal’s Kakinara of North 24 Parganas district on Monday, a fresh flare-up of violence prompted the administration to impose prohibitory orders in the affected areas.

Locals later disrupted train services in the Barrackpore-Naihati division of Eastern Railway (ER) as a mark of protest against the disturbances, an official said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed in Kakinara and Bhatpara area, an officer of Bhatpara police station said.

Miscreants hurled bombs on Monday morning, prompting the administration to deploy the Rapid Action Force to control the situation. Police also used tear gas shells.

However, the officer denied reports of any major injury.

A violent mob vandalised the reception of a local hospital. “The guard was beaten up, computers were damaged and the violent mob also looted money from the cash box. We have no safety here,” said a witness present at the hospital.

The doctors ensured the safety of the patients who are admitted while the visitors at the Out Patient Departmentran away to save themselves. The hospital insiders revealed that the police arrived late despite being informed immediately.

According to an official, train services were affected for around two hours (9:05 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.) as a group of people obstructed train movement at Kankinara station.

Due to protests, 16 electric multiple units (EMU) local trains were delayed. Also, the ER authorities had to cancel 20 EMUs, while two pairs of trains were short-terminated while three Express trains were detained en route.

ER tried to maintain services up to Barrackpore on the Up line and up to Naihati on Down line to reduce the harassment of the passengers, the official said.

A similar kind of disturbance in Bhatpara on June 20 had claimed two lives and left many others injured where the police resorted to firing. Residents of Bhatpara and Kakinara Bazar had blamed the police for opening fire leading to the deaths and injuries.

Many believed had the police taken prior steps, the violence could have been avoided.

Residents of Kakinara and Bhatpara have been witnessing violent clashes since the general election was conducted.

