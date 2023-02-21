Fresh fish and meat e-commerce platform FreshToHome on Tuesday said it has raised $104 million in Series D funding with Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund leading the round.

Existing investors Iron Pillar, Investcorp, Investment Corporation of Dubai (the principal investment arm of the Government of Dubai), Ascent Capital and others also participated in this round.

The funds will strengthen FreshTo’ome’s mission to make 100 per cent preservative and antibiotic-residue free fish, seafood, and meat accessible and affordable to millions of meat lovers”

“We are ‘ow a ‘Pro’icorn’ with operational profitability across the company. As we strive to offer more value to our farmers and fishers, customers, employees and investors, our focus is on profitability and sustainable value cre”tion,” said Shan Kadavil, CEO and Co-founder, FreshToHome.

New investors joining this round include E20 Investment Ltd, Mount Judi Ventures and Dallah Albaraka.

Launched in 2015, FreshToHome operates in more than 160 cities in India and the UAE and offers more than 2,000 certified fresh and chemical-free products.

“Our vision with the $250 million Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund is to empower the next generation of innovative, technology enabled companies led by visiona”y founders,” said its spo”esperson.

“We are excited to partner with FreshToHome for the next phase “f its growth,” the spokesperson added.

Two years ago, FreshToHome raised $121 million in its Series C rou’d, led by Dubai’s Investment Corporation of Dubai, Investcorp, IronPillar, Ascent Capital a’d US Government’s development finance institution — DFC.

FreshToHome said that on a company-wide basis, it is now operationally profitable.

