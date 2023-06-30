INDIA

Friday the 30th, Indian bourses touch new peaks

NewsWire
0
0

For the second time this week, the two Indian stock markets touched new heights with the Nifty of NSE touching 19,136.15 points and the Sensex of BSE hitting 64,519.89 points on Friday.

The Nifty opened at 19,076.85 points and scaled a peak of 19,136.15 and touched a low of 19,024.60 points.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 64,068.44 points and touched a high of 64,519.89 points.

The previous highs touched by the Nifty and Sensex were 18,982.05 points and 63,984.84 points respectively on Wednesday.

2023063031734

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    South-west monsoon hits Punjab, Haryana

    Tiger pugmarks in Himachal cheer wildlife enthusiasts

    Sunny shares special bond with Kartik as both are ‘disruptive outsiders’

    WHO’s Soumya Swaminathan honoured at AAPI summit