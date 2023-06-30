For the second time this week, the two Indian stock markets touched new heights with the Nifty of NSE touching 19,136.15 points and the Sensex of BSE hitting 64,519.89 points on Friday.

The Nifty opened at 19,076.85 points and scaled a peak of 19,136.15 and touched a low of 19,024.60 points.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 64,068.44 points and touched a high of 64,519.89 points.

The previous highs touched by the Nifty and Sensex were 18,982.05 points and 63,984.84 points respectively on Wednesday.

