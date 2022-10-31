ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Friends become foes: Priyanka, Archana lock horns in ‘Bigg Boss 16’

NewsWire
0
0

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, “good friends” Priyanka Chouhary and Archana Gautam will be seen locking horns after Shekhar Suman roasting session in the controversial reality show.

A promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram shows Shekhar roasting the housemates. He is seen asking Shiv Thakare the name of one contestant who likes to interfere in everything. Shiv said Priyanka.

Soon, Archana interfered and talks about an incident that took place about a week ago in the ‘Bigg Boss’ kitchen.

The two are seen fighting and Priyanka asks Archana to make 50 rotis as she would not work with her in the kitchen.

The fight got heated as Priyanka told Archana: “Yahan koi mil nahi raha hai tujhe. Koi ghaas nahi daal raha hai. Give me a break. Abhi tak bahut achi lag rahi thi.”

Archana keeps yelling, to which Priyanka reacts by telling other housemates in the Colors show: “Yeh mere saath paheli baar ulji hai. Ab batati hun isko.”

20221031-161605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Purva’s character teaser from ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ encapsulates her grey...

    ‘Drishyam 2’: Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer to release in November...

    Ajay Devgn not the man in Delhi brawl video: Actor’s team

    Yash Bhatia: I enjoyed acting on OTT as it has more...