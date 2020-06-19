Friends reunion for HBO Max likely to go on floors this August

The long-awaited Friends reunion special may start shooting in August.

Marta Kauffman, the co-creator of the TV series which aired from 1994 until 2004 revealed as much in a recent interview.

The reunion, which will bring together Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc was supposed to debut on HBO Max in May but was held back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘We are hoping to be able to shoot in August, if all is well and there is no early second wave and the studio is open,’ Kauffman said.

This comes after WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt said in May: ‘If everything is in place and we understand all the protocols and we can still make a good show, we’ll be shooting it some time, mid-to-late August.’

The reunion will be filmed on the original series’ Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank.

Each of the show’s main stars are returning with series creators Crane and Kauffman.