Popular television star, one of main leads of the hit Sitcom ‘Friends’, Courtney Cox, who essayed the role of the anal, compulsive, kind and funny ‘friend’ Monica Geller, has a huge fan base globally.

‘Friends’, the sitcom that ran for 10 seasons from 1994-2004, is a binge-watching favourite among sitcom fans even today. It has been 18 years since the show ended and the love for the 6 main leads of the show – Monica Geller, Rachel Green, Phoebe Buffay, Ross Geller, Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbiani is still as fresh as ever. The actors who played these roles – Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt Le Blanc respectively, became huge sensations earning over a million dollars per episode in the later few seasons of the show.

Courtney Cox, who played Monica, became very famous since ‘Friends’ and she did a few movies and other TV shows as well. In fact, a few years after friends, she starred in a TV show called ‘Cougar Town’ where she played the lead. That show was also quite successful.

And so, it is surprising that someone like Courtney actually felt like she was irrelevant and that Hollywood had forgotten about her. While this sounds hard to believe, these were statements made by Courtney herself.

According to Variety, recently Courtney revealed that once ‘Cougar Town’ ended, she spent years trying to find the next right thing and in that time she started to feel irrelevant. She said that at the time, she did focus more on her personal life and that might have been her fault but she also felt that Hollywood had forgotten about her.

Courtney was last seen in ‘Scream 5’ which released in theaters on January 14, 2022. She also joined fellow cast members from ‘Friends’ for a much anticipated ‘Friends: The Reunion’ show which aired on May 27, 2021.

Courtney, as quoted by Variety, said, “I would say the years after Cougar Town, trying to find the right thing and I didn’t feel very relevant at the time. I was focusing on something else. I was focusing on my relationship and didn’t focus as much on the business side of things. And I think … out of sight, out of mind. And yeah, I think a lot of it was my fault, but I think also once I wasn’t driven, I think they probably forgot about me for a while.”