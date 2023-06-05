The trailer of the upcoming streaming series, ‘Jee Karda’, which stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, was unveiled on Monday. The trailer of the series takes the viewers on a ride filled with fun, drama and emotions, capturing the life of seven childhood friends who are different from each other yet deeply connected.

The trailer, which is 2 minutes in length, shows how two best friends, who decide to turn their friendship into marriage, realise the complexities and repercussions of the same. The series also stars Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka as seven childhood friends alongside Simone Singh and Malhar Thakar playing pivotal roles.

From experiencing life together, falling in love, making mistakes and even having their hearts crushed, they learn that even the finest friendships and relationships cannot be flawless. The trailer shows Rishab (Suhail Nayyar) proposing to Lavanya (Tamannaah Bhatia), his longtime girlfriend. Their school friends join the wedding celebrations, but complications arise and relationships take an intriguing twist.

Talking about the show, Tamannaah Bhatia said: “I had an absolutely incredible time working on ‘Jee Karda’, for me, this show was the closest I’ve ever played a character that resonated with my own persona. Being a true Mumbai girl, having grown up in this vibrant city. The friendships I formed in school were unlike any other, and I believe those kinds of bonds are irreplaceable. This show truly captures the essence of nostalgia, reflecting the dynamics and experiences I understand so well from the city I belong to.”

Writer and director Arunima Sharma shared that the show explores the difficulties and intricacies of navigating romance, friendships and adulthood.

She said: “I feel that the audience will relate to it. Rather than presenting an idealised vision of adulthood, we wanted to create a drama that depicted the messy realities of life. I believe that audiences will identify with the characters and their journeys, and will find solace in knowing that they are not alone in their feelings. I’m very excited to bring this show with Prime Video and Maddock Films. Prime Video is renowned for providing thought-provoking and engaging narratives, and I feel our show will fit right in.”

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and directed by Arunima Sharma, the series is co-written by Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal. The series will drop on Prime Video on June 15.

