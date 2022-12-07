“Friendship to all, malice towards none,” the historic quote from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has been incorporated in a UN General Assembly (UNGA) resolution.

The quote was included in the 14th paragraph of the resolution introduced by Turkmenistan, entitled ‘International Year of Dialogue as a Guarantee of Peace, 2023’, the permanent mission of Bangladesh to the UN said in a statement on Tuesday.

Bangabandhu’s made the remark during his maiden speech at the UNGA on September 25, 1974, where Bangladesh’s Father of the Nation emphasised the need for establishing world peace.

According to the mission, the resolution was co-sponsored by 70 countries, including Bangladesh and other South Asian nations.

Bangabandhu’s full quote reads: “Recognising the importance of combating poverty, hunger, disease, illiteracy, and unemployment, and emphasising that friendship to all and malice towards none, in the spirit of constructive cooperation, dialogue, and mutual understanding, will help to achieve these objectives.”

