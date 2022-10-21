The Supreme Court on Friday junked a petition by a self-claimed environmentalist for levelling “scurrilous allegations” against the President and seeking to be made “undisputed candidate” for the post of President.

A bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Hima Kohli declined to entertain a PIL by Kishore Jagannath Sawant, who appeared before the court in person. The petitioner sought to be made “undisputed candidate” for the post of President and also demanded salaries and perks since 2004, since he was not allowed to file nomination.

The top court said the petition is frivolous and an abuse of process of law and told the petitioner to refrain from filing such petitions, and rather pursue the field where he has expertise.

It told the petitioner that he had made scurrilous allegations against the President and also wants salaries and perks given to the President. “The allegations made against the highest constitutional office are without any sense of responsibility and expunged from the record,” the bench said.

Requesting the court to admit his plea, Sawant said he believed that his case will redefine the basic ethos of the Constitution and he has every right to contest the government policies and procedures. Sawant claimed to be an environmentalist with an experience of nearly two decades.

The bench said he has right to contest policies and procedures and he can also stand outside on the road and give a speech, but cannot waste time of the court by filing such frivolous petitions. However, Sawant insisted that he is an environmentalist and he was not allowed to file the nomination in the past three presidential elections.

The bench said it has a duty to decide these cases and passed the order dismissing the petition. The top court directed the registry to not entertain the petition of Sawant on the same subject matter in the future.

