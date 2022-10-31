M.V.Govindan on Monday was elevated to the CPI-M’s topmost body as he was inducted into the politburo by the party’s national leadership at its meeting held in Delhi.

A physical education teacher by profession, Govindan is known for his no-nonsense approach but makes sure that he always keeps a pleasing demeanour.

It was a foregone conclusion that Govindan, who recently took over as the new state party Secretary in the last week of August, replacing the then ailing Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, would be inducted into the politburo.

With Balakrishnan passing away early this month, it was just a formality and at in the first meeting of the politburo after Balakrishnan passed away, Govindan was inducted.

Govindan rose from the ranks to the highest body of his party on account of his deep rooted commitment and also as he was a very disciplined party worker.

It was in 1970 that Govindan was given the party card and has not looked back, by becoming the first President of the youth wing of the party in Kerala when it was formed way back in the 1980s.

A three time legislator, Govindan was the state Local Self Government Minister in May 2021, but quit to take over the reins of the party in the state, but continues to be a legislator.

There are four from Kerala in the 17-member politburo – Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, M.A.Baby, A. Vijayaraghavan and now, Govindan.

20221031-181203