From baking a cake to turning Santa, Shubhangi unveils her year-end plans

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ fame Shubhangi Atre, who is seen playing the role of Angoori bhabhi got candid about her Christmas and New Year plans as she shared some memories from her childhood about the festivity.

In a conversation with IANS, she said: “It is going to be grand and I am super excited for 2023. But, yes I will be shooting also because we are running on a tight schedule and later at night I will go home and bake a cake with my daughter as she loves baking and we are also planning to distribute sweets to underprivileged kids.”

While sharing her favourite Christmas and New year’s memories, she added: “In my school I always used to participate in various Christmas events and joined hands in decorating the Christmas crib and Christmas tree. It was a fun thing to do. On New Year’s eve, whether I celebrate it or not, my loved ones are around me and that means a lot to me.”

She spoke about her Christmas celebration plans on the sets of her show and how she became Santa: “I became a secret santa for all my ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ crew and brought some jalebis for everyone. All of them enjoyed it but they didn’t really know it was from me and it made me feel excited. Also, I would like to surprise my daughter as a Santa and gift her whatever she wants this year.”

Talking about her New Year resolution, she said: “My resolution for this year is to be just happy and peaceful.”

At last, the actress reveals how she looks at 2022 and what she has learned from the past: “All want to say is 2022 has taught me a lot and it made me realise whatever you go through any good situation or bad it always teach you a lesson which helps me to grow in life,” she concluded.

