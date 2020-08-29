From Bareilly to Delhi, this fake call centre duped many

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Sitting in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly a person along with his associates duped many people after luring them with fake insurance policies and other online frauds.

The matter came to light after a complainant reported that he received a phone call from an unknown number and the caller told him that she is a GBIC representative and his insurance policy has matured. The caller also told him that the maturity amount will be paid to him and he will also get Rs 3000 monthly pension through a scheme of the UP government.

However, he was told he will have to deposit the tax amount in advance. The caller persuaded him to transfer an amount of Rs 25,505. Subsequently he received calls repeatedly from different numbers and as per the instructions of the callers, he paid a total sum of Rs 1,38,000. However, when he kept on receiving the calls for more money, he got suspicious and approached the police.

An FIR u/s 420/34 IPC was registered at the Mandawali police station and an investigation was launched. The Cyber Cell of East District was also roped in to investigate the case.

“All the electronic details of the calls were obtained and analysed. Finally, the original numbers used by the callers were identified. Thereafter, a team was stationed in Uttar Pradesh and a raid was conducted at Shamatganj, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh with the help of local police and a fake call centre being run by the accused was found. The accused was arrested and his associate Naseem Khan, a resident of Bareilly, was also arrested,” said DCP East Jasmeet Singh.

Police said that 20 mobile phones, 10 debit cards, 40 registers and 2 cheque books were recovered from their possession. The police believe that many people have been duped by them using the same modus operandi.

–IANS

zaz/bg