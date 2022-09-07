ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

From being contestant to squad boss: King returns to ‘MTV Hustle 2.0’

Life has come full circle for the hip-hop artiste King. In 2019, he started his journey as a contestant on the rap reality series ‘MTV Hustle’ and finished among the top five. The artiste has now risen to the rank of a squad boss in series.

Talking about his experience, he said, “It’s been an emotional journey for me with MTV Hustle. The lessons I’ve learned from this show have shaped me into the self-assured, prosperous artist I am today.”

He added: “It is a great pleasure for me to return to the show this time to mentor a group of incredibly talented contestants, and I am really looking forward to it.”

His ability to relate to his fans, comprehend what they want, and know what kind of music they will like is one of his greatest advantages. His debut album, ‘The Carnival’, has received over 120 million audio streams since the release of his first song, ‘Boombass’.

The song ‘Tu Aake Dekhle’ has amassed over 150 million streams across all audio digital music services and over 247 million streams on YouTube.

