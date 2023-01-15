A galaxy of stars feature in a 16-strong Telugu-language film slate that will bow on Netflix after their theatrical release, reports ‘Variety’. Several of the titles will also be made available on the service in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada as well.

Mahesh Babu headlines Haarika & Hassine Creations’ project known at present as ‘SSMB28’, directed by Trivikram Srinivas and co-starring Pooja Hegde.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, whose ‘Waltair Veerayya’ is currently in cinemas, stars in AK Entertainments’ ‘Bhola Shankar’, directed by Meher Ramesh and co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh.

‘Baahubali’ star Anushka Shetty leads UV Creations’ production No. 14, directed by Mahesh Babu P. and co-starring Naveen Polishetty, and Netflix will also stream the company’s untitled film, which is actor Kartikeya Gummakonda’s eighth, directed by Prashanth Reddy.

Ravi Teja stars in People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts’ ‘Dhamaka’, directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, while Sundeep Kishan leads Studio Green’s ‘Buddy’, directed by Sam Anton.

Mythri Movie Makers, according to ‘Variety’, is contributing two films to the lineup — ‘Amigos’, starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Ashika Ranganath, directed by Rajendra Reddy; and alongside Clap Entertainment, ‘Meter’, starring Kiran Abbavaram, directed by Ramesh Kaduri.

Sithara Entertainments has three films in the lineup — alongside Fortune Four Cinemas, ‘Butta Bomma’, starring Anikha Surendran, Surya Vasishta and Arjun, directed by Shourie Chandrasekhar Ramesh; alongside Srikara Studios a project currently identified as ‘PVT04’, starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Sreeleela, directed by Srikanth Reddy; and alongside Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas ‘Tillu Square’, starring Sidhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran, directed by Mallik Ram, reports ‘Variety’.

Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP has two titles — ‘VT12’, starring Varun Tej, directed by Praveen Sattaru; and alongside Sukumar Writings, ‘Virupaksha’, starring Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha Menon, directed by Karthik Varma Dandu. Sukumar Writings, alongside GA2 Pictures and Allu Arvind Presents, has ’18 Pages’, starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran, directed by Surya Pratap Palnati.

Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas also has two titles — their untitled sixth production starring Naga Shaurya, directed by Pawan Basamsetti; and ‘Dasara’, starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh, directed by Srikanth Odela.

