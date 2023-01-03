ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

From corporate job to acting, Saanand Verma unveils his journey

Saanand Verma has become popular for his portrayal of the hilarious character of Anokhelal Saxena in the sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’. Saanand talks about his journey in the entertainment industry, his current show, and his interest in becoming a professional singer.

Sharing his journey from a corporate job to acting, Saanand said: “I was working for a corporate company and living a comfortable life. However, I have always felt that acting was my true calling. So, I quit my job and decided to pursue a career as an actor. It was a difficult journey, but I never gave up. I recall arriving in Mumbai with nowhere to stay. During the early days of my career, I remember sleeping in the stinky godown of a chemist’s shop.”

“I used to walk for miles to give auditions. After resigning from my job, I put all my money into the house and sold my car because I couldn’t afford it. It was also impossible to afford a cab or rickshaw for daily travel. My acting career began with commercials, and many people are unaware that before ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’, I had appeared in over 20 TV shows.”

“Anokhelal Saxena is the first continuing role I have played, and I have appeared in nearly 1900 episodes over the last seven years. It gives you a lot of satisfaction as an artiste when you can entertain your audience. I like it when kids adore my character and try to imitate it. Their constant appreciation for the character helped me to give my best in the show and create a unique identity in the industry.”

Apart from acting, Saanand is also fond of singing, as he mentions: “I enjoy singing. Every morning, I like to get up at 5 a.m. for my riyaaz. However, due to my shooting schedule, I haven’t been able to do this for a while. Whenever I have time between shoots, I practice singing. Someday, I hope to perform as a professional singer and entertain my fans.”

