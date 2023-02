For a change, the judges of High Courts from five South Indian states will be seen in action at the picturesque Wayanad Cricket ground competing in a tournament.

The two-day event begins on Saturday.

The judges of High Courts of Kerala, Madras, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will participate in the cricket tournament.

The hilly district of Wayanad in Kerala is a hotspot for tourists, and the judges in action on the cricket field are expected to draw huge crowds.

