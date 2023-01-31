BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

From Feb 1, MGL slashes CNG price by Rs 2.50/kg for Mumbai

NewsWire
0
0

The Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) has slashed the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for Mumbai and surroundings by Rs. 2.50/kg with effect from February 1 midnight, an official said here on Tuesday.

Accordingly, the revised prices of CNG, used in vehicles, will come down from Rs 89.50/kg to Rs 87/kg, and will prove 44 per cent cheaper compared with petrol prices at the current price levels.

In October 2022, the CNG prices were hiked from Rs 80/kg to Rs 86/kg, followed by another upward revision from Rs 86/kg to Rs 89.50, and now be available at Rs. 87/kg, benefitting over 800,000 consumers using gas-powered vehicles.

The latest downward revision is in anticipation of increased allocation of domestically produced gas from the HPHT to CGD entities by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, which will reduce the MGL’s input costs, said the spokesperson.

20230131-200004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gautam Adani promises Rs 10,000 cr investment in West Bengal

    Global foldable smartphone shipments to reach 22.7 mn units in 2023

    Equity settles low; Nifty realty, PSU bank, media, auto in red...

    TN plans new industrial parks, FinTech City, life sciences policy