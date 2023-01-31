The Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) has slashed the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for Mumbai and surroundings by Rs. 2.50/kg with effect from February 1 midnight, an official said here on Tuesday.

Accordingly, the revised prices of CNG, used in vehicles, will come down from Rs 89.50/kg to Rs 87/kg, and will prove 44 per cent cheaper compared with petrol prices at the current price levels.

In October 2022, the CNG prices were hiked from Rs 80/kg to Rs 86/kg, followed by another upward revision from Rs 86/kg to Rs 89.50, and now be available at Rs. 87/kg, benefitting over 800,000 consumers using gas-powered vehicles.

The latest downward revision is in anticipation of increased allocation of domestically produced gas from the HPHT to CGD entities by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, which will reduce the MGL’s input costs, said the spokesperson.

