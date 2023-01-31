The Reliance Infra promoted Mumbai Metro One will increase its daily weekday services from 380 to 397 and augment its passenger capacity by 27,000 on the Versova-Ghatkopar route from February 1, an official said here on Tuesday.

The city’s first metro – which started operations in June 2014 – will also improve its peak hour train frequency to 3.40 minutes which would help decongest the busy Ghatkopar Metro Station.

Presently, the Mumbai Metro One is serving over four lakh commuters daily or more than a crore commuters per month being the sole route on the east-west sector, helping it decongest massively besides slashing the commute time drastically.

With the opening of the new Mumbai Metro Line 2A and Line 7 this month, the daily ridership on Mumbai Metro One has shot up by 8,000 commuters on the DN Nagar station and 6,000 on the WEH station with commuters on both the lines travelling towards Ghatkopar in the off-peak hours.

The services will be available from 5.30 a.m. at both Versova and Ghatkopar, and the last service will depart Versova at 11.20 p.m. and Ghatkopar at 11.45 p.m.

