ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

From fun games to shaking a leg, Aditya Seal relives school days

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actor Aditya Seal is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film ‘Rocket Gang’. And what could be a better place than his old school to talk about the movie, which is about childhood friends.

At his alma mater, CNM School, Vile Parle, Mumbai, Aditya couldn’t contain his excitement. He said: “Being around these kids today, I couldn’t help but recollect my childhood days. The school’s atmosphere made me extremely nostalgic as I remembered all the fun I had with all my friends.”

Aditya also taught the children the signature step of his movie and the kids, in turn, played a number of games with him that reminded the ‘Tum Bin II’ actor of his school days.

“It was so much fun interacting with the kids, they’re just so cheerful and full of life that it brightened up my day. We danced and played games and it was definitely the most fun I’ve had during promotions,” he added.

Directed by Bosco Martis, the movie ‘Rocket Gang’, is produced by Zee Studios. It features Aditya Seal and Nikita Dutta in lead roles. The movie is all set to release in theatres on November 11.

20221108-135404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sushmita’s father denies knowledge of her relationship with Lalit Modi

    Aalisha Panwar on her role in ‘Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’

    Kartik Aaryan feels overwhelmed with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaan 2’ response from OTT

    Freddy Daruwala: These days there is a thin line between positive...