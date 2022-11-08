Bollywood actor Aditya Seal is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film ‘Rocket Gang’. And what could be a better place than his old school to talk about the movie, which is about childhood friends.

At his alma mater, CNM School, Vile Parle, Mumbai, Aditya couldn’t contain his excitement. He said: “Being around these kids today, I couldn’t help but recollect my childhood days. The school’s atmosphere made me extremely nostalgic as I remembered all the fun I had with all my friends.”

Aditya also taught the children the signature step of his movie and the kids, in turn, played a number of games with him that reminded the ‘Tum Bin II’ actor of his school days.

“It was so much fun interacting with the kids, they’re just so cheerful and full of life that it brightened up my day. We danced and played games and it was definitely the most fun I’ve had during promotions,” he added.

Directed by Bosco Martis, the movie ‘Rocket Gang’, is produced by Zee Studios. It features Aditya Seal and Nikita Dutta in lead roles. The movie is all set to release in theatres on November 11.

20221108-135404