The signs of an embattled Imran Khan are evident from the fact that he “jumped into his neighbour’s house in Lahore to evade arrest”.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman jumped his residence’s wall and escaped to his neighbour’s home to evade arrest, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed on March 6, a day after the former Prime Minister’s hide-and-seek drama, The News reported.

The minister said: “Yesterday (March 5), the team that went to arrest Khan faced a lot of drama. There are rumours that he (Khan) jumped into his neighbours’ house (to hide). After a while, he surfaced from somewhere and delivered a huge speech.”

Sanaullah’s comments came after an Islamabad police team came to Lahore for arresting the PTI chief — but without the court summons. The law enforcers returned without an arrest as the party told them that he “wasn’t home”, The News reported.

Contrary to Khan’s over-exaggerated claims, the former Prime Minister is only facing less than 40 cases in different parts of the country, The News reported.

These include litigation, police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cases and also proceedings launched by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the PTI chief.

When Fawad Chaudhry was approached and asked why Imran Khan had claimed that he was booked in 76 cases, the former information minister replied that cases filed by Imran Khan were against the denial of remedies or for rights adding that litigation accrued because of the actions of the government, The News reported.

Earlier this week, the PTI chief had claimed on Twitter that 76 cases have been registered against him.

With the latest change in Khan’s stance on regime change conspiracy, the number of U-turn the former Pak premier has taken might have crossed the century, The News reported.

The only consistent policy of Khan on which he has never taken an about turn is “taking a U-turn on almost every statement”.

He described the U-turn as a hallmark of leadership.

On November 18, 2018 while justifying and defending his about turns, he tweeted, “Doing a U-turn to reach an objective is the hallmark of great leadership just as lying to save ill-gotten wealth is the hallmark of crooks.”

After coming into power, Khan together with his cabinet stepped back from most of the promises he made to the nation before winning the 2018 elections, The News reported.

Even after he was ousted from the government, the U-turns policy is still a consistent part of Imran Khan’s strategy.

There is a long list of the former premier’s famous U-turns that he has taken over the years.

