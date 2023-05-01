ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

From Kartik Aaryan to Anil Kapoor: ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 2’ screening was a starry affair

NewsWire
0
0

The special screening of National Award winning filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 2’ was recently held in Mumbai and had Bollywood biggies swarming up the event to watch the magic created by the filmmaker.

The special screening of the film was held at the Yash Raj Films studio in Mumbai’s Andheri area.

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who stars in dual roles in the film, arrived at the party with her daughter Aaradhya. The actress was seen wearing a black and golden suit. Her co-star Vikram was also spotted at the party, making a stylish appearance in a black shirt and sunglasses.

Other attendees included actress Manisha Koirala, Bengali megastar Prosenjit Chatterjee, his ‘Jubilee’ co-star Aditi Rao Hydari, who donned a light blue suit, veteran actor Anil Kapoor, ‘Dhamakaa’ star Kartik Aaryan, actress Isha Talwar, who’s awaiting the release of her streaming show ‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’, Shriya Saran, playback singer Shilpa Rao, actress Sayani Gupta and actor Harshvardhan Rane.

20230501-135002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ trailer offers peek into ‘Forrest Gump’-inspired film

    Avoid ‘unnecessary remarks’ on films: PM to party workers

    Yash Tonk returns to television with ‘Swaran Ghar’

    Twinkle Khanna’s short story to be made into a film by...