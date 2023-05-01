The special screening of National Award winning filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 2’ was recently held in Mumbai and had Bollywood biggies swarming up the event to watch the magic created by the filmmaker.

The special screening of the film was held at the Yash Raj Films studio in Mumbai’s Andheri area.

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who stars in dual roles in the film, arrived at the party with her daughter Aaradhya. The actress was seen wearing a black and golden suit. Her co-star Vikram was also spotted at the party, making a stylish appearance in a black shirt and sunglasses.

Other attendees included actress Manisha Koirala, Bengali megastar Prosenjit Chatterjee, his ‘Jubilee’ co-star Aditi Rao Hydari, who donned a light blue suit, veteran actor Anil Kapoor, ‘Dhamakaa’ star Kartik Aaryan, actress Isha Talwar, who’s awaiting the release of her streaming show ‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’, Shriya Saran, playback singer Shilpa Rao, actress Sayani Gupta and actor Harshvardhan Rane.

