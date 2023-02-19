INDIA

From new academic year, central univ students can join two courses together

NewsWire
0
0

From new academic year, students of the central universities can now pursue two courses together.

After the central universities accepted this proposal, students studying in their facilities will be able to perform studies for other course simultaneously.

Students will have an option that they can opt for a regular course and another via distance learning. The provision of two courses simultaneously from central universities has been provided under the National Education Policy.

The University Grants Commission has made a new provision for it.

According to UGC Chairman, Prof M Jagdish Kumar, from new session, internship will be mandatory for graduation students. On the basis of this internship, the students will develop their skills as per market expectations.

Besides that, the students will have to work on community outreach after going to fields, and projects.

Internship programme can be run by working with business houses. Students of graduation and post graduation will have multiple choices of courses. More and more certificate courses and diploma courses have to be started so that students have more options.

The Education Ministry has made it clear that admission for undergraduate courses in Central universities will be done based on merit list of Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

It is believed that besides 45 central universities, over 60 state and private universities will also enrol students for undergraduate courses based on merit of CUET.

As per Education ministry, central universities across the nation are trying to encourage Indian languages.

These varsities have adopted the guidelines of the UGC to run two educational courses simultaneously.

Central Universities have started appointing Professor of Practice in various domains.

Professor of Practice will be those people whose first occupation is not teaching and they do not hold a PhD. Despite that, they can be appointed to teach students based on their professional experience.

The UGC has written a letter to Higher Education Institutions in respect of appointment of Professor of Practice. In the letter to vice chancellors of varsities and and Principals of colleges to make necessary changes in rules of their institutions for appointment of Professors of Practice. The UGC has also asked for sharing the progress of work done in this direction on its official portals.

The directions for appointment of Professor of Practice has been published.

20230219-165205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pink Ball Test: Karunaratne reaches fifty but India strike back with...

    Odisha police seizes live pangolin, arrests one

    Two vehicle thieves injured in encounter with police

    Kerala oppn intensifies stir against Minister, Vijayan says no to resignation