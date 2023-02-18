A terrorism-hit region which was no-go zone even for the domestic tourists till August 5, 2019, when the Centre announced its decision to abrogate Jammu and Kashmirs special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories, is fast opening up to host Meetings, Incentives, Conference, and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism.

The emergence of Jammu and Kashmir as the top most tourist destination in the country has brought it closer to the corporate world.

Many big companies are choosing scenic spots in Kashmir as destinations to hold brainstorming sessions to train their employees and deal with their clients.

In the past few months, top notch corporate houses have organised meetings and events at different scenic locations in J&K and more programs have been planned in the coming months.

The government has already come up with a proposal to develop the famous ski resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir on the pattern of Switzerland’s Davos, a popular tourist destination which holds the annual World Economic Forum.

Officials have already done the groundwork. Of 59 commercial structures like hotels and restaurants in Gulmarg, lease of 58 has already expired. The administration has announced that it would take back the land for which the allotted lease has ended and would auction it by following the Taj Hotel auction process.

Notably, during the past three years Jammu and Kashmir has taken multiple strides in every sector. Industries that were destroyed by Pakistan sponsored terrorism stand revived. Stakeholders and the officials have worked hard to put Jammu and Kashmir back on the global tourism map.

For the first time in history in 2022, 1.88 crore tourists visited J&K in one year. Encouraged by the huge tourist influx residents of Union Territory have started investing in the tourism related businesses. They are setting up restaurants, hotels and other ventures to earn good money and uplift their standards of living.

Days of torment over

Gone are the days when the separatists and Pakistan stooges active in Kashmir used to call for prolonged shutdown during summer months. During the past three years the Valley has not observed a strike for even one-day nor has witnessed any stone-pelting incident.

Pakistan stooges who used to disrupt the tourism season in Kashmir by creating fear psychosis have been put behind the bars and are being dealt with according to the law of the land.

When on August 5, 2019, Union Home Minister AmitShah introduced the Bill for abrogation of Article 370 in Parliament, he mentioned in his speech that this controversial article was the root cause of terrorism and other problems in J&K, and once it’s gone, the Himalayan region would turn into one of the most prosperous regions in the country.

After Parliament passed the bill to scrap the so-called special status of J&K, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised the people of the Union Territory that a new dawn has broken and it’s the beginning of a new era of peace and prosperity in the region. Both the leaders have remained true to their words as J&K in the past three years has witnessed unprecedented development in every sector.

International destination

Increase in tourist footfall in J&K has generated direct and indirect employment opportunities for the people. MICE tourism is an entirely new concept and once it starts picking up it would turn J&K into an international destination.

The corporate houses choosing the Himalayan region for its events programs and exhibitions would bring hundreds of top notch businessmen and investment proposals to J&K.

According to the officials, in the past one year J&K has received private investment proposals worth Rs 66,000 crore while 1455 industrial units have started their operations.

Transformation

The abrogation of Article 370 has transformed J&K into a futuristic, profitable and sustainable ecosystem, leading to livelihood generation, better education, skill development and better quality of life.

In the past three years barriers to commerce and trade have also been removed. The people of J&K are enjoying all the rights and benefits that are enjoyed by other citizens of India. People have understood that Article 370 was nothing but an impediment which prevented J&K from moving ahead on the path of peace, prosperity and development for the 70-years.

The government has worked hard to establish peace. The good work done by the security forces has instilled a sense of security among the people. Terrorists have been cornered and dealt with. The fear of guns has vanished as people of J&K have developed the courage to call spade a spade and condemn the terrorists and their actions.

A common man has joined the peace efforts. He is holding the tricolour close to his chest and is acting as ears and eyes of the security forces.

Things falling in place

Peace returning to Jammu and Kashmir after 30-long years of Pakistan sponsored terrorism has led to things falling in place in the Union Territory.

J&K has embarked on the mission to become one of the fastest growing regions in the country. During the past three years the government has been able to rebuild trust with the business industry. It has strengthened socio-economic stability.

The corporate world is no longer scared of coming to Kashmir. MICE tourism has added a new dimension to the tourism industry in the Himalayan region.

PM Modi, Amit Shah changed destinies

Pertinently, till 1989 tourism was considered to be the mainstay of Kashmir’s economy but the breaking out of Pakistan sponsored terrorism in 1990 led to tourists vanishing from the Valley.

For three decades, the agents of the neighbouring country in Kashmir and the terrorists dictated terms and ran a parallel system. They ensured that tourists and big business houses stay away from J&K as they never wanted normalcy to return.

Even the mainstream politicians, who ruled J&K after 1990, played into the hands of the separatists and the neighbouring country.

Had they tried to develop Gulmarg like Davos in Switzerland and worked on establishing peace rather than appeasing Pakistan and its stooges in the Valley, the situation would not have worsened, and Kashmir would have been a better place to live.

People of J&K by boarding the wagon of peace, prosperity and development and by turning their backs towards the terrorists and Pakistan have expressed gratitude to PM Modi and his trusted lieutenant Union Home Minister Amit Shah for merging J&K completely into the Union of India.

A common man has become an equal partner in peace and is striving hard to make his life easy.

