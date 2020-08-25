From one Bond to another: Sir Sean Connery turns 90, Pierce Brosnan sends birthday wishes

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan has sent birthday wishes to Sir Sean Connery, the first big screen 007, who celebrated his 90th birthday on 25 August.

In a post on Brosnan’s Instagram the Irish star, who retired as Bond after 2002’s Die Another Day, said he watched Connery play the secret agent in 1964’s Goldfinger as an eleven-year-old boy, hailing the Scot as “my Bond of inspiration”.

The post showed the pair of Bond icons enjoying a drink together at some point in the past.

The 90-year-old star retired from acting, with his last screen appearance coming in 2003’s The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. He also voiced the lead character in 2012’s animated film Sir Billi.