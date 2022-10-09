ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

From Pyarelal to Neha Kakkar, ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestants leaves everyone awestruck

NewsWire
0
0

Ace singer and judge Neha Kakkar praised ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestants Rupam Bharnarhia and Navdeep Wadali for their performance on the devotional track ‘Chalo Bulava Aaya Hai’ and said that their voice reaches to God and its very divine and soulful. Legendary composer Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma, who appeared on the show as a celebrity guest along with his wife Sunila Pyarelal Sharma also stood up and appreciated their performance.

Neha said: “You performed on different scales. When both of you perform, you fly high in your music and enjoy singing. The way you collaborated and sang is outstanding. It seemed as if we all have reached Maa Vaishno Devi temple.”

Contestant Navdeep presented a shawl given by his nanaji (grandfather) to Pyarelal saying that it is a dream come true moment for him to perform in front of the ace composer and he told him about how his entire family admired his music along with late musician Laxmikant Shantaram Patil Kudalkar in movies such as ‘Milan’, ‘Shagird’ and all.

He said: “It is a dream come true for me to perform in front of Pyarelal ji. My family and I have always admired your work and singing today in front of you give me goosebumps.”

The singing reality show is judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, and Vishal Dadlani.

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221009-145203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Akshit Sukhija plays cancer specialist in upcoming show ‘Fanaa- Ishq Mein...

    Lata first Indian at Royal Albert Hall, loved to play slot...

    Kajol set to make OTT debut with untitled series

    Kajal Pisal debunks rumours of her entry in ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey...