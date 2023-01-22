As Republic Day celebrations are awaited, ‘Indian Idol 13’ is remembering the martyrs, even as ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ is heading towards the finale, and the family show ‘Pandya Store’ looks set to engage the audience with melodrama and emotional turmoil after a seven-year leap.

TV viewers therefore can expect one thing: that weekend nights and the coming days are going to be entertaining and fulfilling for them with music, comedy, and interesting twists to their favourite shows.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs

The grand finale weekend will be attended by Bollywood stars like Jackie Shroff, Rakul Preet Singh and Satish Kaushik as celebrity guests and be hosted by the couple Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa .

While the contestants will keep one and all entertained with their melodious and soulful voice, the judges and celebrity guests will be entertaining with interesting anecdotes, performances and comments.

Apart from all these exciting peformances, another highlight will be 9-year-old Jetshen Dohna Lama, who hails from Pakyong, Sikkim.

Not only has been widely appreciated by all the judges, jury members, celebrity guests and audiences for her power-packed performances but she also inspired a group of marathon runners based in Darjeeling, Sikkim and Kalimpong to travel all the way to Mumbai and participate in the Marathon as a rally cry for Jetshen’s success at the show’s finale.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ airs on Zee TV.

Indian Idol 13

The singing reality will be seeing amazing performances in the presence of celebrity guests Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha for the ‘Shaadi Special’ episode.

Adding the element of fun and masti contestants Rishi, Shivam, Navdeep and Chirag would be performing the classic baarati-dance steps and naagin dance.

The other episode will bring flavours of Republic Day with a special episode.

The Top 8 contestants will be fulfilling the song requests made by the eminent and members from the Army, Navy, CRPF forces and more.

Moreover, lyricist, poet and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir will be seen joining the judge’s panel with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. Not only this but viewers will also see ex-Indian Idol contestants  Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjiala, Anokona, Nihal Tauro, Aashish Kulkarni, Sunny Hindustani, Danish Mohd and Sayli Kamble performing on the stage along with the contestants.

The Top 8 contestants Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Debosmita Roy, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar, Shivam Singh, will entertain the music lovers with patriotic songs.

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

The Kapil Sharma Show

The show will welcome the cast of the upcoming Punjabi film ‘Kali Jotta’ including Satinder Sartaaj, Neeru Bajwa and director Vijay Kumar Arora. The cast of the film will be sharing interesting anecdotes and memories with the host Kapil Sharma.

Satinder Sartaaj who made his acting debut and that to in a Hollywood movie titled ‘The Black Prince.’ He will go on to share his experience of shooting the film in California and how his Hollywood exposure helped him in shooting in India and how working with veteran actress Shabana Azmi has helped him polish his acting skills.

Actor Neeru Bajwa will give a sneak peek into her married life and Archana Puran Singh will go on to talk about her marriage with Parmeet Sethi.

In conversation with the cast, Kapil Sharma will be seen bringing up the fact that Vijay Kumar Arora used to be a cinematographer and wonder why he switched career to directing.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Pandya Store

The show starring Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, and Krutika Desai Khan is going through a lot of ups and downs in the life of Pandya family.

As the show has taken seven-year-leap, each of the family member has be seperated and living their own life. However, Dhara (Shiny) decides ro bring everyone together am she makes a plan for it. She asks Suman to help her in this by playing a drama of falling sick.

Now, it will be shown that everyone is meeting after seven years at the hospital with lots of old grudges, anger and guilt.

Suman is not critical, mildly ill but this whole drama will be continued as per Dhara- Suman’s plan to keep uniting his family back.

After seven years, the family returns to Pandya Niwas. To everybody’s shock, Raavi will ask for the partition by selling the house after Suman’s death.

‘Pandya Store’ airs on Star Plus.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma-starrer show is keeping the viewers engaged with complicated relationship between Virat (Neil), Pakhi (Aishwarya), and Sai(Ayesha).

After knowing the truth that Virat’s adopted son Vinayak( Tanmay Rishi Shah) is actually Sai and Virat’s real son, Sai is upset with him for hiding the truth.

Sai blames Virat for hiding the truth from her and there will be a major confrontation between Sai and Virat as she wants her child back.

Virat requests Sai to allow him some time to tell Pakhi the truth. Sai gives him 72 hours.

On the other hand, Pakhi is followed by a mysterious figure who is giving her the clues about Vinu. Vinu wins an art contest and gives full credit to Pakhi.

The growing Pakhi-Vinu bond is fueling Virat’s dilemma. Pakhi plans a celebration for Vinu’s win. Later, Pakhi and Vinu go missing.

‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’ airs on Star Plus.

Imlie

The daily soap features Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor and Karan Vohra. Entire plot revolves around Imlie (Megha), Chinni (Seerat) and Atharva (Karan) and their mutual tussle.

In the show, it is seen that Cheeni confesses that she is still in love with Atharv and how she had earlier backed out for Imlie’s sake. Imlie catches her lie and tells her how she knows that Cheeni only cares about money, not Atharv.

Imlie goes on her first assignment, where she uncovers a racket of fake currency notes, with Atahrv’s help.

Imlie here also finds out how Cheeni had been sending lovey messages to Atharv and Atharv was ok with it, and also he did not inform Imlie.

Imlie tells Cheeni that everything will now be Atharv’s decision and his call. Imlie would be hurt inside but thinks why to come between two lovers.

So, she plans a meeting for Atharv and Cheeni, meanwhile she talks to Abhishek and indirectly asks him to remain strong and be prepared for the worst.

Rudra tries to stop Imlie from letting Atharv go. Imlie says that why not give them a chance to be together again.

‘Imlie’ airs on Star Plus.

‘Bigg Boss 16’

TV czarina Ektaa R. Kapoor and director Dibakar Banerjee will be appearing on the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ and the buzz is that they will be making an announcement of their next movie, ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’.

It is going to be a sequel to 2010 movie, ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha’, starring Anshuman Jha, Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Amit Sial, Herry Tangri and Ashish Sharma.

There is also a buzz that Ekta has roped in Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia for the movie. Sumbul Toqeer and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s names are also being taken for next project.

Meanwhile, in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan, who took a voluntary exit from the show midway, will be seen gracing the show.

Abdu and Sajid will join host Salman Khan and the trio will have fun as they interact with the contestants.

This week’s nominated contestants are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer, and Soundarya Sharma. Among them, one will bid adieu to the show.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

