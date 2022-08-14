Amit Sial, who is gearing up for the second season of the popular political drama ‘Maharani’, has said that he doesn’t judge his characters’ actions and thoughts because if he starts doing so, he wouldn’t be able to do justice to the roles.

The actor, who plays Navin Kumar, the political rival of Bheema, the husband of ‘Maharani’, said: “Over a period of time, I try to keep my personal opinions and life as far away as possible from my characters.”

Warming up to the theme, Sial said: “As an actor I don’t have the luxury of judging my characters, that’s entirely the audience’s prerogative. It is up to them to judge my characters, like them or hate them. My job as an actor is to play those characters with utmost honesty and that’s what I try to do.”

The actor has been previously seen in ‘Inside Edge’, ‘Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega’ and ‘Mirzapur’.

Sial, who has a post-graduate diploma in International Business from the Swinburne University of Technology, Melbourne, Australia, once ran an eatery in east Delhi.

Looking back at his life, he said: “I tried my hand at different professions but nothing satisfied me or made me happy as much as the job of acting. I had to come back to it.

“Meanwhile, I opened the takeaway, thinking ‘agar paise nahi kamaaye toh khaane ko toh mil jaayega’ (if I don’t make money at least I can eat from the my takeaway).”

Season 2 of ‘Maharani’, which also stars Huma Qureshi and Sohum Shah, is set to stream on SonyLIV from August 25.

20220814-192603