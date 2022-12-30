As 2022 makes way for the new dawn, OTT platforms are gearing up to present a slew of exciting web shows. 2023 will be the year of many anticipated OTT releases, incluiding a chunk of the 40-title slate announced by Prime Video back in April 2022.

Let us dig out what’s happening on the web series landscape in the coming year.

‘Farzi’: The Vijay Sethupathi and Shahid Kapoor-starrer webseries ‘Farzi’ is a fast-paced edgy thriller created by director duo Raj and DK. Earlier, Shahid’s first look from the series was shared by the makers in which he can be seen sporting a rugged look and sitting in a chair while he is busy painting something.

The first look was described as: “An artist who gets pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job and a fiery task force officer on the mission to rid the country of his menaces in a fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller.” The series marks Shahid’s OTT debut and will drop on Prime Video in the first half of 2023.

‘Rocket Boys 2’: The series which told the story of India’s space pioneers Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr Homi J. Bhabha, is returning with its second season on OTT platform Sony LIV. The first season of the show cultivated an ardent fan following with its compelling storytelling, production value and the breakout music star of this year Achint Thakkar, who recently swayed the audience with his work in yet another OTT release, ‘Monica O My Darling’.

Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh reprise their respective roles of Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai. The second season will follow the events that led to the first nuclear bomb test which was conducted in India in 1974 in Pokhran.

‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’: Director Hansal Mehta’s ‘Scam’ series too is making a comeback, this time in the form of yet another scam which shook the nation in 2003. The second season of the show will tell the story of the stamp paper scam done by fruit seller Abdul Karim Telgi, who made a career out of counterfeiting documents. The series will drop on Sony LIV in 2023

‘Taaza Khabar’: The gritty comedy-drama series, which stars Bhuvan Bam, is set in South Mumbai. The series is seen from the perspective of a sanitation worker, Vasant Gawde, whose mundane and poverty-stricken life turns upside down when a simple dua from a good deed gives him surreal powers.

Along with his tight-knit squad of friends, Gawde uses his newfound superpower to master his own destiny until karma beckons again. The series will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on January 6, 2023.

‘Made in Heaven 2’: With ‘Made in Heaven’, a drama about two wedding planners, creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti presented the privileged and middle class New Delhi with a perfect mix of socio-cultural insight and wry humour. The series will drop on Prime Video.

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch 2’: Months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continues their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic.

They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places. The second season of the show will premiere on January 4 on Disney+ Hotstar.

‘Soup’: Manoj Bajpayee and Konkana Sen Sharma, will join the forces for the dark comedy crime show, loosely based on a true incident. The series is directed by Abhishek Chaubey and will see Konkana playing Swathi Shetty, an incompetent cook who dreams of having a restaurant of her own, while Manoj is Prabhakar, the suspicious husband who won’t help with her aspirations. The series will debut on Netflix.

‘911: Lone Star 4’: The show will follow the story of Owen Strand – the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11. In the wake of the attack, Owen had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station.

After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, Owen, along with his troubled firefighter son, T.K., takes his progressive philosophies of life and firefighting down to Texas, where he helps them start anew. The fourth season will drop on January 18 on Disney+ Hotstar.

‘Dahaad’: Helmed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, will tell the story of a serial killer, who murders women under the influence of a certain motive. The series stars Sonakashi Sinha and Sohum Shah in the role of cops. The series will premiere on Prime Video.

‘Shark Tank India 2’: The first season of the reality entrepreneurial show, which sparked the memefest, will premiere on Sony LIV. However, the shark Ashneer Grover won’t be seen in the second season.

‘Masterchef India 7’: The Indian version of reality cooking show ‘Masterchef’ will return after a hiatus of two years. The show will be judged by the Internet’s favourite Indian celebrity chef, Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Garima Arora. ‘Masterchef India’ season 7 will debut on Sony LIV on January 2.

‘This Is AP Dhillon’: Fans of the global music synthwave star AP Dhillon have a reason to rejoice as the new series will chronicle the story of the ‘Brown Munde’ hitmaker. With this, Dhillon has become the first Punjabi pop artiste on whom a documentary has been made.

The series is reportedly being executive produced by Dhillon himself and is expected to drop on Prime Video during the second half of 2023.

20221230-152003