From Sonmarg to Hyderabad: ‘Sita Ramam’ BTS video captures its journey

The team of critically-acclaimed superhit film ‘Sita Ramam’ on Thursday released a one-minute-long behind the scenes video titled ‘The World Behind Sita Ramam’ on YouTube.

The video features clips of the various places where the film was shot, including Sonmarg and Srinagar in J&K, Hyderabad and Gujarat.

The film, which was shot by cinematographers P.S. Vinod and Shreyaas Krishna, received widespread praise for its visuals, which many felt were scenic and poetic in nature.

The love story set against the backdrop of 1965 India-Pakistan war has Dulquer Salmaan playing Lieutenant Ram, an orphan, serving the nation in the snow-clad terrain of Kashmir.

Pairing with Dulquer is Mrunal Thakur as Sita Mahalakshmi, the lead lady of the film, along with Rashmika Mandanna in an impressive role as Afreen, a Pakistani national who loathes India.

