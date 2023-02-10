INDIALIFESTYLE

From stone-pelting to sports, Kashmir’s situation has changed: Anurag Thakur

NewsWire
0
0

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs said on Friday that the Valley was known earlier for stone-pelting but is now known for sports activities.

Addressing the inaugural function of Khelo India winter games at Gulmarg ski resort, he said that the local youth known earlier for stone-pelting are now engaged in sports, thereby making the nation proud of them.

“J&K government has changed the situation in 3 years which could not be done in 75 years.”

“It is really a proud movement for all of us that Jammu and Kashmir is hosting the Khelo India Games for the third time.”

“J&K will soon have a number of star athletes as the youth are highly engaged in games, be it Football, Wushu, Cricket, Skiing or other sports activities.”

“Every district in J&K is now having an indoor stadium and every village a playfield, which itself speaks about how the situation has changed,” he said.

20230210-164402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt approves participation of Indian wrestlers for Ranking Series Zagreb Open

    Pendency of appeals: SC takes suo moto cognisance to examine guidelines

    FIH Pro League games against big teams will test our preparedness...

    Major lapse of national security at borders: Rahul