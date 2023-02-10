Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs said on Friday that the Valley was known earlier for stone-pelting but is now known for sports activities.

Addressing the inaugural function of Khelo India winter games at Gulmarg ski resort, he said that the local youth known earlier for stone-pelting are now engaged in sports, thereby making the nation proud of them.

“J&K government has changed the situation in 3 years which could not be done in 75 years.”

“It is really a proud movement for all of us that Jammu and Kashmir is hosting the Khelo India Games for the third time.”

“J&K will soon have a number of star athletes as the youth are highly engaged in games, be it Football, Wushu, Cricket, Skiing or other sports activities.”

“Every district in J&K is now having an indoor stadium and every village a playfield, which itself speaks about how the situation has changed,” he said.

