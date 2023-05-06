New Delhi, May 6 (IANSlife) Relationships occur in all different sizes and shapes, and there is now a wider variety of non-traditional relationships than ever before. Despite the fact that monogamy has always been the norm, modern couples are increasingly exploring other types of relationships. When it comes to romantic love and relationships, India is transforming its relationship landscape to reflect a growing tendency towards independence and autonomy. It would be interesting to see how changing societal mores and cutting-edge technology will affect how people fall in love in India in the future.

In March 2023, Gleeden, dating app, conducted research on India’s shifting views on marriage, and other cultural conventions. The study, conducted in February 2023 by the renowned international market research and public opinion specialist Ipsos, polled 1,503 married Indians between the ages of 25 and 50 from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. Its objectives included exploring various topics such as how people generally perceive infidelity, their own experiences, the effects of the pandemic, and new relationship trends. The study uncovered some of the most popular and recent love customs that Indians are embracing.

“Non-traditional relationships are gaining immense popularity and acceptance in today’s modern society. From swinging to celibacy, people are exploring unconventional ways to connect and form intimate bonds. These relationships offer individuals the freedom to explore their sexuality without the limitations of traditional monogamous relationships. This change in mindset towards relationships in Indian society typifies a shift towards accepting individualism and personal autonomy. Recent research has shown that, contrary to popular belief, Indians have a notable inclination for exploration with over 60 per cent having experimented with alternative forms of relationships including opening their couples and swinging. says Sybil Shiddell, Country Manager, India, Gleeden, an extramarital dating app. “The study clearly proves how Indians are far from being conventional and like to experiment and self-express themselves in the bedroom, often together with their partners”.

Swinging: Not Just for the ’70s Anymore

Swinging, commonly referred to as “wife-swapping,” is a mutually agreed-upon non-monogamous practise in which partners have sex with other couples or people. Although this practise is not new and was quite common in the 1970s, it has recently gained in popularity.

Swinging can take many forms, from attending a private party to meeting strangers online. It can be a way to add excitement and variety to a relationship or explore different sexual experiences with the consent of both partners. However, swinging is not for everyone and requires open communication, trust, and honesty between all parties involved.

Establishing clear boundaries and guidelines is crucial before delving into the world of swinging. While it may not be for everyone, for those seeking to add some excitement to their love life, swinging can be an exhilarating experience. The study has shown a growing number of individuals between the ages of 34-50, with 17 per cent expressing willingness to try it out. Interestingly, even residents of Tier1 and Tier 2 cities are increasingly showing interest, with 20 per cent and 15 per cent respectively expressing curiosity about this lifestyle choice.

Polyamory: More Than Two

The dynamics of polyamorous relationships span beyond sexual encounters, and involve emotional intimacy, connection, and genuine love between the individuals. The forms of such relationships vary, from involving a group of three people (known as a triad), to a setup where one person is in a relationship with two others who do not share a romantic bond (commonly known as a V).

The concept of polyamory comes with its set of struggles, and it may lead to feelings of jealousy and insecurity amongst those involved. However, when pursued transparently and with honesty throughout the relationship, polyamory can lead to a beautiful and gratifying way of loving. The study showcased that 23 per cent of individuals from Tier 2 cities, including Guwahati and Indore, have a significant interest in polyamorous relationships, while 14 per cent of those aged between 36-50 display similar inclinations.

Celibacy: Choosing to Be Alone

Celibacy is a deliberate choice to refrain from sexual activity and romantic involvement, and this decision can be either a temporary or permanent one. People opt for celibacy due to a variety of reasons, including religious or personal beliefs or a desire to prioritise other areas of their lives.

While celibacy can be challenging, it demands deep introspection and self-control. Nevertheless, those who embrace this way of life often find a sense of tranquillity and independence. For instance, research shows that 38 per cent of women and 28 per cent of men feel content being single and unattached, with a striking 48 per cent of individuals from Tier 1 and 24 per cent from Tier 2 cities expressing no interest in forming romantic relationships.

People are experimenting with new forms of love and connection, and unconventional partnerships are becoming increasingly commonplace. Every kind of relationship, from swinging to celibacy, has its own set of difficulties and benefits. These relationships have the potential to be fruitful and enjoyable for all parties, but they also need careful communication, self-awareness, and consent to function well. There is no right or wrong way to love, only educated and enthusiastic permission from all partners. It’s crucial to keep in mind to respect and support personal preferences as society becomes more accepting and understanding of non-traditional partnerships. In the end, relationships are beautiful because of their variety and people’s capacity to forge deep bonds on their own terms.

