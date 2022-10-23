INDIALIFESTYLE

From time immemorial, this UP village hasn’t lit lamps during Diwali

NewsWire
0
0

Diwali is fervently celebrated to mark the return of Lord Ram from exile by lighting lamps all around on that day. However, a small village in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district is an exception where diyas (earthern lamps) have not been lit on Diwali for ages.

Yadav Purwa village in Gonda district has a population of just about 250 people spread across 20 houses. They do not celebrate Diwali because of an ill-timed incident that occurred many many years ago on the day of the festival. The villagers still mourn that day.

The fear is still prevalent among the villagers that something bad will happen if Diwali is celebrated in the village.

Village head Shivkumari Devi said that due to the death of a young man on the day of Diwali, the elders of that time forbade the future generations of the community from celebrating the festival, warning them of similar unfortunate incidents. The villagers have been respecting their ancestors by keeping the promise made to them.

A few times, new brides hailing from different villages tried to defy the tradition, but soon after a lot of people, including children, began falling ill.

It was then decided that there will be no celebrations on the day of Diwali come what may. When children insist on bursting crackers, they are allowed to do so only on the next day.

Yadav said, “Diwali has not been celebrated here for hundreds of years now, and the villagers are committed to follow the tradition.”

“Unless a son or a calf is born on Diwali, the villagers will not celebrate the festival and will continue to mourn like they have for generations,” said Draupadi Devi, an elderly villager.

Another villager, Sapna Yadav, added: “On Diwali, neither firecrackers are heard in this village, nor are lamps lit or sweets exchanged. It is just like any ordinary day.”

20221023-083002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Now hijab row in MP, Minister says dress code only in...

    TN DGP transfers Kodanad murder cum heist case to CB-CID

    Sairang-Hmawngbuchhuah railway project in NE to be revived soon

    S&P Global Ratings expects Future Retail to default, lowers rating