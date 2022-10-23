Diwali is fervently celebrated to mark the return of Lord Ram from exile by lighting lamps all around on that day. However, a small village in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district is an exception where diyas (earthern lamps) have not been lit on Diwali for ages.

Yadav Purwa village in Gonda district has a population of just about 250 people spread across 20 houses. They do not celebrate Diwali because of an ill-timed incident that occurred many many years ago on the day of the festival. The villagers still mourn that day.

The fear is still prevalent among the villagers that something bad will happen if Diwali is celebrated in the village.

Village head Shivkumari Devi said that due to the death of a young man on the day of Diwali, the elders of that time forbade the future generations of the community from celebrating the festival, warning them of similar unfortunate incidents. The villagers have been respecting their ancestors by keeping the promise made to them.

A few times, new brides hailing from different villages tried to defy the tradition, but soon after a lot of people, including children, began falling ill.

It was then decided that there will be no celebrations on the day of Diwali come what may. When children insist on bursting crackers, they are allowed to do so only on the next day.

Yadav said, “Diwali has not been celebrated here for hundreds of years now, and the villagers are committed to follow the tradition.”

“Unless a son or a calf is born on Diwali, the villagers will not celebrate the festival and will continue to mourn like they have for generations,” said Draupadi Devi, an elderly villager.

Another villager, Sapna Yadav, added: “On Diwali, neither firecrackers are heard in this village, nor are lamps lit or sweets exchanged. It is just like any ordinary day.”

