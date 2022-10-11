INDIA

Fruit truck driver killed by shooting stone on J&K’s Mughal Road

The driver of a truck carrying fruit was killed on Tuesday by a shooting stone on J&K’s Mughal Road, police said.

Police sources said that a fruit carrying truck was hit by a shooting stone near the Panar Bridge on the Mughal Road.

“The driver of the truck, identified as Toffiq Ahmad of Sitapur (UP), was killed on the spot while the helper of the truck escaped unhurt,” a police source said.

The Mughal Road connects the Valley with Poonch district of Jammu division.

Authorities have been working hard to allow priority passage to fruit carrying trucks going to outside markets.

To ensure that maximum number of such trucks reach the markets, the Mughal Road has also been thrown open for trucks carrying fruit.

