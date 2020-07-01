Frustrated attempt: Surjewala on eviction notice to Priyanka

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday hit back at the BJP-led Centre, terming the Union government’s decision to ask Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to vacate her Lodhi Estate bungalow as a “frustrated attempt”.

Taking to Twitter, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “PM, Sh. Narendra Modi & his Govt are blinded by rage, hatred and revenge against the Congress leadership. Unnerved by political activism of Priyanka ji in UP, Modi Govt has stopped even further by issuing house vacation notice. Such frustrated attempts will not deter us.”

Surjewala is not the first Congressman to react to the news. Jitin Prasada, a Congress working committee member, said, “I fail to understand the timing of the government’s actions. However, Priyanka Gandhi is on a mission to fight and work for the people of UP and is unfazed and not bothered by these diversionary tactics.”

The government on Wednesday asked Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi to vacate her government accommodation at 35 Lodhi Estate within a month since she is no longer a Special Protection Group (SPG) protectee.

After being served the eviction notice by the government, sources close to Priyanka Gandhi said that she would vacate the house within the stipulated time period.

–IANS

