Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Wednesday held regular Foreign Office Consultations (FOCs) with his Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen during which they reviewed entire gamut of bilateral ties.

Both countries also agreed to maintain close engagement in the context of Bangladesh’s participation as a Guest Country during India’s G-20 Presidency.

Kwatra paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He also conveyed warm wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to her and reaffirmed India’s support for wider and deeper development and economic partnership with Bangladesh.

On his arrival in Dhaka on Tuesday, Kwatra was received by his Bangladesh counterpart.

This is Kwatra’s first visit to Dhaka as foreign secretary. Earlier, he accompanied External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on a short trip before taking charge of the new office on May 1, 2022.

“The visit is keeping in line with the highest priority accorded to India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy, Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Bangladesh is India’s top-most development partner and its largest trade partner in the region,” it said.

Earlier, the FOCs between the two countries was held on January 29, 2021, in Delhi.

