INDIA

FSL report says woman stuck on front wheel of vehicle

Days after collecting samples and examining the car that dragged the 20-year-old woman for 12 km on January 1, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Wednesday said she was stuck on the left front wheel of the vehicle.

“So far it has been found that she was stuck on the left front wheel of the vehicle and teams have also found blood stains around the wheel and other parts under the car,” FSL sources said.

The FSL has prepared a blood sample report of the five accused, blood samples taken from the scene of the incident and a report based on a recreation of the crime scene.

The crime scene report is likely to be submitted to the police on Wednesday.

The victim, Anjali, was dragged from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala after her clothes got entangled in the wheel of the car which hit the scooty she was driving.

The police have arrested five persons, who were in the car when the incident took place. They have been identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal.

Amit (25) works with SBI Cards in Uttam Nagar, Krishan (27) works at the Spanish Culture Centre, Mithun (26) is a hairdresser at Naraina, while Manoj Mittal (27) is a ration dealer in Sultanpuri who is also a BJP worker.

20230104-123204

