FSL to conduct mechanical inspection of car

Teams of the Forensic Scientific Laboratory (FSL) on Wednesday reached the Sultanpuri police station for mechanical inspection of the Maruti Baleno car under which the 20-year-old girl was dragged for 12 km on January 1, leadig to her brutal death.

Earlier in the day, the FSL said that the victim, Anjali, was stuck on the left front wheel of the vehicle.

“So far it has been found that she was stuck on the left front wheel of the vehicle and teams have also found blood stains around the wheel and other parts under the car,” FSL sources said.

The FSL has prepared a blood sample report of the five accused, blood samples taken from the scene of the incident and a report based on a recreation of the crime scene.

The crime scene report is likely to be submitted to the police on Wednesday.

