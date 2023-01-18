The share prices of electronic commerce player FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd tumbled down on Wednesday to a new low to close at Rs 129.

The stock opened at Rs 133 on the BSE after closing at Rs 133.25 on Tuesday.

The company’s market capitalisation at the end of the day was Rs 36,756.90 crore.

In the last five days, the company’s scrip has come down drastically. Not long ago, the stock enjoyed a price of Rs 2,574.

Company promoters – Falguni Nayar, along with family members and family trusts, hold 52.36 per cent stake and the balance 47.64 per cent is held by public shareholders.

20230118-193404