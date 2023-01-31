Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that the FSSAI will soon formulate a guideline for schools, hospitals, government canteens etc, to incorporate millets, popularly known as ‘wonder food’ due to its numerous health benefits, as nutritional options in the food menu.

Unveiling FSSAI’s new year calendar which celebrates International Year of Millets 2023 in the presence of Minister of State Dr. Bharti Pravin Pawar, he suggested that in hospitals, patients can be offered healthy food that would be nourishing, healthy, and complement the treatment prescribed. He said that nearly all offices have some form of canteens in their establishment which serve as another means through which the perception of healthy eating can be spread to the people.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision that led to observance of 2023 as International Year of Millets, he said that this year presents a unique opportunity to FSSAI wherein it can play a crucial role in enhancing awareness regarding millets and contributing to its integration in our daily lives.

“Let us have a ‘Healthy Food Street or Food Hub’ in every town and district where millet-based recipes are available along with hygienic amenities,” Mandaviya said, adding that FSSAI can play a leading role in implementing this.

The Union Health Minister reiterated that India is poised to become the global hub for millets with a production of more than 170 lakh tonnes which makes for more than 80 per cent of the millets produced in Asia. The International Year of Millets stands to provide a unique opportunity to increase global production, ensure efficient processing and consumption, promote better utilisation of crop rotations and encourage better connectivity throughout food systems to promote millets as a key component of the food basket.

