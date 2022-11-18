BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

FTX bankruptcy filing reveals staggering mismanagement

NewsWire
0
1

A new court filing concerning the bankrupt Sam Bankman-Fried’s companies has revealed a crypto empire that was massively mismanaged and possibly fraudulent – a “complete failure of corporate controls”.

“Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here,” FTX’s new CEO, John J. Ray III, wrote in a court filing on Thursday.

In the court filing, numerous nefarious findings came out.

The company never had board meetings, and crypto deposited by customers wasn’t recorded on the balance sheet, according to the filing.

Alameda Research (FTX’s hedge fund) gave Bankman-Fried a $1 billion personal loan and also loaned $543 million to the Director of Engineering.

Further, the company didn’t keep proper records of who they employed. Certain employees can’t be located, so some were likely fake, the filing said.

Corporate funds were used to purchase real estate for personal use, and employees and executives put their names on homes purchased with company funds.

Moreover, there were no cash management systems in place at the company and no one knew how much cash was on hand at any given time, or even where it was located, the filing added.

Other procedural flaws include “the lack of an accurate list of bank accounts and account signatories, as well as an insufficient focus on the creditworthiness of banking partners”.

FTX is a company that was valued at $32 billion just a couple of months ago.

20221118-224003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ED charge sheets bizmen, bank officials in loan fraud case

    Expanded Hyderabad Airport to have first of its kind GSE tunnel

    Fresh FII inflows push indices higher; Sensex gains over 900 pts...

    Discover Joy with Amazon Prime Day on July 23 & 24