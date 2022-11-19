SCI-TECHWORLD

FTX CEO pocketed $300 mn after big funding raise: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of now bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, pocketed $300 million after a big funding raise last year, the media reported.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the beleaguered crypto exchange secured $420 million in October 2021.

“Nearly three-quarters of the money, $300 million, went instead to FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who sold some of his personal stake in the company,” the report mentioned, citing FTX financial records and sources.

Bankman-Fried apparently sold some of his stake in FTX to get that much, but it still meant he got a lot of money that investors probably wanted to go directly into the company, the report said.

Meanwhile, a new court filing in the US concerning FTX has revealed a crypto empire that was massively mismanaged and possibly fraudulent — a “complete failure of corporate controls”.

The company never had board meetings, and crypto deposited by customers wasn’t recorded on the balance sheet, according to the filing.

“Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here,” FTX’s new CEO, John J. Ray III, wrote in a court filing this week.

Corporate funds were used to purchase real estate for personal use, and employees and executives put their names on homes purchased with company funds, according to the filing.

FTX is a company that was recently valued at $32 billion.

20221119-133803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kids under 5 can now be vaccinated against Covid: US FDA

    Lufthansa bans Apple AirTags, says ‘danger to flight’

    Samsung Galaxy S23 could likely to use Qualcomm processor worldwide

    Real-time community chats arriving on Facebook and Messenger