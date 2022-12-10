BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

FTX CEO secretly gave $27 mn to crypto news site The Block, its CEO

NewsWire
0
0

Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), former CEO of now bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, gave $27 million in a series of undisclosed loans to Michael McCaffrey, CEO of crypto news website The Block, to help it stay afloat.

Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios.

McCaffrey has resigned after “failing to disclose a series of loans from disgraced former FTX head Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research”, The Block said late on Friday.

“He was the only person with knowledge of the funding at the company,” it added.

Bobby Moran, The Block’s chief revenue officer, will step into the role of CEO, effective immediately.

Moran wrote in a Medium post that those loans, amounting to $27 million, were made by Alameda Research and the funds were used to effect the restructuring and provide working capital directly to The Block.

“This news came as both a shock and disappointment to The Block leadership team. McCaffrey’s decision to take out a loan from SBF and not disclose that information demonstrates a serious lack of judgment,” said Moran.

“As a result of his actions, we have asked him to step down. He will have no day-to-day management or operational responsibilities at The Block.”

Meanwhile, SBF, facing charges of swindling billions of dollars, said he is not prepared to testify before a US Congress committee hearing on December 13.

The US House Financial Services Committee is probing the controversial collapse of the crypto exchange that wiped out billions of investors’ money.

According to reports, SBF “secretly transferred $10 billion in FTX client funds to his trading house Alameda Research”.

FTX filed for bankruptcy last month after its possible merger with leading crypto exchange Binance did not materialise.

20221210-103601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant leads India to usher in golden age for...

    Sensex down 400 points, Nifty below 15,000

    Indian markets scale new heights

    India gets its 100th unicorn in neobank platform Open