New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) A fuel drop tank fell off from an Indian Air Force (IAF) Tejas aircraft on a field while on a routine sortie from Sulur Air Base near Coimbatore on Tuesday.

According to an IAF statement, the aircraft, however, landed safely after the accident that took place at 8:40 a.m.

“No damage was reported on ground. The incident is being investigated,” the statement said.

–IANS

