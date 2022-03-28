INDIA

Fuel prices increasing due to Russia-Ukraine war: Goa Minister

NewsWire
0
0

Fuel prices are bound to increase because of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, newly-appointed Cabinet minister Mauvin Godinho said on Monday.

He was responding to questions from mediapersons soon after attending the new government’s first Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

“Because of the rising international crude oil (prices), they are bound to rise. Are you not aware that Russia and Ukraine are at war,” Godinho, a former Transport Minister, said when asked to comment on fuel prices, which saw the price of petrol cross the Rs 100 barrier on Monday.

“Is it the local government that has increased the prices? The whole world is bearing the brunt of price rise,” Godinho said

20220328-225201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Young age of rape, murder victims not sufficient to impose death...

    Monsanto officials were on snoop list as Maharashtra set up probe...

    NIA carries out raids in J&K, Rajasthan in terror case

    MakeMyTrip forays into NFTs to display unexplored domestic landscapes