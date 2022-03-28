Fuel prices are bound to increase because of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, newly-appointed Cabinet minister Mauvin Godinho said on Monday.

He was responding to questions from mediapersons soon after attending the new government’s first Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

“Because of the rising international crude oil (prices), they are bound to rise. Are you not aware that Russia and Ukraine are at war,” Godinho, a former Transport Minister, said when asked to comment on fuel prices, which saw the price of petrol cross the Rs 100 barrier on Monday.

“Is it the local government that has increased the prices? The whole world is bearing the brunt of price rise,” Godinho said

